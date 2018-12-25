I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

Jordan Peele done did it again. The renowned actor and director dropped the trailer for his forthcoming new horror movie Us, and Twitter has been reacting ever since.

From the use of the Luniz hit “I Got 5 On It” to Winston Duke’s character rocking a Howard University sweatshirt to the nuances of how Black people are portrayed in horror flicks, Twitter is rife with opinions.

So while March 15, 2019 is a while off, the Internets is running rampant with speculations, theories and keen insight about Peele’s new flick.

Peep the best of the best in the gallery.

