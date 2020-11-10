I’m Thankful For… Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part

When was the last time you gave yourself a compliment? Like looked in the mirror and found a part of your body you audibly loved? If you’re like me, and in a constant state of body devaluation, talking kindly about yourself is an act of work.
As we approach my favorite time of year, the holidays, we are reminded to be thankful for the things we so often take for granted. Especially amid a pandemic that has rendered us, for the most part, homebound and some of us dealing with other issues like financial ruin, the death of a loved one and mounting anxiety that doesn’t believe in taking PTO. Someone tell sis to take a break!
Last year, when life was a bit more normal, I gave birth to my baby girl via emergency c-section and I was in awe of what my body could do. I remember waking up in unexplainable pain, the moment it began to subside, holding my baby and eventually walking again. I carried life and made the milk to sustain that life. Whereas my breasts were primarily used for sexual pleasure and filling out blouses, they became ducts for providing my baby with nutrient-rich milk she drank for the first three months of her life. I gained a scar and some stretch marks on a stomach I complained about before, but more importantly, I gained a new appreciation for my body and its various parts.
As someone who is used to being her own worst critic, I challenged a handful of women to reflect on a body part they are thankful for. Here are their responses.
1. Maui BigelowSource:Maui Bigelow
“Honestly, I don’t have a favorite body part because I love my entire body equally. As a woman who as been plus-size nearly my entire life, I was greatly effected by society’s attempt to make being fat the worse thing you can be. My self-esteem suffered at times however I was influence to love my curves because the women in my life were curvy, beautiful, successful and happy. What I will say is, I feel strong and confident when I wear something that show off my legs and thighs. No, they aren’t toned and I do have cellulite but they are so sexy.”
2. Tia BrownSource:Tia Brown
3. Brande Victorian, 35 @Be_VicSource:Brande Victorian
4. Victoria Uwumarogie, 32 @ghostwritervicSource:Victoria Uwumarogie
5. Shimika Clark, 35 @shimikalcSource:Shimika Clark
“My smile is my favorite part of me. Although I have to fight for it more these days — I am thankful for a moment a joy, even if only for a moment… My second fav body part would be my legs! Although I’m only 5 feet, it seems like they’re still so long and take up so much of my body.”
6. Charise FrazierSource:Charise Frazier
“Growing up people mainly complemented me on my smile, but I am thankful that I’ve come to really love and appreciate my eyes over the years. There’s a way they express a depth as well as my thoughts and feelings that isn’t always communicated through verbal expression. I also love that when I look in the mirror I see both of my parents in my eyes.”
7. Keyaira BooneSource:Keyaira Boone
“I really love the shape of my legs. I always feel at my best when I’m wearing shorts or a skirt.”