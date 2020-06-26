Happy Birthday Iman Shumpert! Here Are 5 Of His Songs To Vibe Out To

Many may or may not know that Iman Shumpert isn’t only an NBA Champion and husband of Teyana Taylor but he is a musician as well. Starting in the sixth grade Iman turned his thoughts into tunes but pushed those aspirations back to focus on his basketball career. In 2012 he began to release his music via SoundCloud and Youtube.

While he was playing for the Sacramento Kings, Iman shared “I’m going to take it seriously this time around. I used to be an angry person. People would try to help and I’d be like, ‘No, I don’t need that. I don’t want to do that.’ Now, I want people to hear it though. I think it’ll be dope.” Since today, June 26th is his birthday below are a few of his songs from over the years…