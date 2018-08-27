In Honor Of Venus And Serena: Epic Pics Of The Sisters Slaying Tennis Over The Years

Serena and Venus Williams have begun their annual dominance of slaying it at the U.S. Open in New York City. Since they began playing the singles and doubles matches at the U.S. Open in 1999, Serena has won five titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014) and Venus has won two (1999, 2009). The sisters will undoubtedly go down in sports history as two of the greatest athletes of all time.

In honor of their years with the racket, check out their epic moments on the court.

1. Venus And Serena In 1992

Venus And Serena In 1992 Source:Getty

(Photo by Art SEITZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

2. 1999 French Open

1999 French Open Source:Getty

(Photo by Art SEITZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

3. 2000 Wimbledon

2000 Wimbledon Source:Getty

(Photo by Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

4. 2002 Wimbledon

2002 Wimbledon Source:Getty

(Photo by ACTION PLUS/ActionPlus/Corbis via Getty Images)

5. 2009 Wimbledon Championships

2009 Wimbledon Championships Source:Getty

(Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

6. 2014 Wimbledon Championships

2014 Wimbledon Championships Source:Getty

(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

7. 2011 La Macarena

2011 La Macarena Source:Getty

(Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

8. 2015 US Open

2015 US Open Source:Getty

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images)

9. 2016 US Open

2016 US Open Source:Getty

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

10. 2016 French Open

2016 French Open Source:Getty

(Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

11. 2017 Australian Open

2017 Australian Open Source:Getty

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

12. 2018 US Open

2018 US Open Source:Getty

(Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images)

13. Keep On Slaying Venus And Serena

Keep On Slaying Venus And Serena Source:Getty

(Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)

