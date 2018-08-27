In Honor Of Venus And Serena: Epic Pics Of The Sisters Slaying Tennis Over The Years

Serena and Venus Williams have begun their annual dominance of slaying it at the U.S. Open in New York City. Since they began playing the singles and doubles matches at the U.S. Open in 1999, Serena has won five titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014) and Venus has won two (1999, 2009). The sisters will undoubtedly go down in sports history as two of the greatest athletes of all time.

In honor of their years with the racket, check out their epic moments on the court.

