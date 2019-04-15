Black Twitter Is Hella Stressed After HBO Confirms ‘Insecure’ Ain’t Coming Back ‘Till 2020

If you’re anything like me, you are probably wondering when the fourth season of Insecure was coming back. Cause let’s keep it real: We all need a little more Asian Bae in our life.

Well sadly, it looks like we’re going to have to wait…like wait till next year to get our fix.

According to Vulture, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys confirmed that Issa Rae’s Emmy-nominated show won’t be back until next spring. Partly because Ms. Rae has been “hella busy.”

“Well, Issa became a big movie star!” Bloys said of the Little actress.

Adding, “We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh.”

Now, don’t think this means the show isn’t going to come back strong as ever when it does drop next year.

“It wasn’t exactly random that we ended up [scheduling the show] in the spring, right before Emmys,” Bloys promised, “so that the show should get the Emmy love that it has deserved.”

Speaking of Issa, in a recent Guardian interview the 34-year-old said she and the writers room really needed a break.

“I haven’t even started writing four,” she confessed.

“But we needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all,” she says.

“So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

Not to mention, she recently finished The Lovebirds, a romcom co-starring Kumail Nanjiani and is on-set now filming The Photograph, a romantic drama with Atlanta’s LaKeith Stanfield.

We get girl, go get your money!

And while Black Twitter is always here to celebrate Issa’s success, that doesn’t mean they’re not in their feelings about having to wait another year to see their favorite show. Take a look:

Black Twitter Is Hella Stressed After HBO Confirms ‘Insecure’ Ain’t Coming Back ‘Till 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com