INSTADAILY: How Your Favorite Celeb Dads Spent Father’s Day
INSTADAILY: How Your Favorite Celeb Dads Spent Father’s Day
7 photos Launch gallery
1. Jay Z & Blue Ivy Grab Some Ice Cream
1 of 7
2. Steph Curry Is Father Of The Year
2 of 7
3. The Kardashian’s Didn’t Lose A Dad
3 of 7
4. Rapper Fabolous Reflected On Father Hood
4 of 7
5. Kim Kardshian Sends Warm Wishes Kanye (And Confirm She Having A Boy)
5 of 7
6. Kim Also Remembered Her Father Robert Kardashian
6 of 7
7. Beyonce Also Showed Love To Her Father
7 of 7