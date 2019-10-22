The Fifth Annual InStyle Awards occurred on Monday evening at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. The annual event celebrates talented individuals in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and more. Several of our favorites in Black Hollywood were honored including Kiki Layne, who was presented with the Style Star Award by Amandla Stenberg, Fashion Stylist Award presented by Zendaya and the Badass Women Award presented to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team by Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo.
The night brought out some of the most fashionable and women were certainly “in style” for the occasion. Braided hairstyles and faux locs stood out on the carpet while bold eyes and haute couture style took main stage. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from the event!
InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold Eyes To The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Zendaya served a strong, sultry, smokey eye and a nude lip for the InStyle Awards.
2. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Per usual, it was a slay. The actress wore Givenchy Fall/Winter 2019 Couture.
3. LAW ROACH AND ZENDAYASource:Getty
Zendaya presented her stylist, business partner, friend, and self proclaimed “brother”, Law Roach with the
4. LAURA HARRIERSource:Getty
Actress Laura Harrier was serving at the InStyle Awards. I love the sleek in the front, wavy in the back hairstyle.
5. LAURA HARRIERSource:Getty
In Brandin Maxwell Spring/Summer 2020 Ready To Wear. This green dress is effortlessly gorgeous.
6. MJ RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
Pose actress MJ Rodriguez giving us a metallic blue eye. Bold eyes are in beauties!
7. MJ RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
In Jean Paul Gaultier.
8. MJ RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
We love this dress!
9. STORM REIDSource:Getty
Euphoria actress Storm Reid showed up with cornrows on the carpet, showing off her beautiful face!
10. STORM REIDSource:Getty
In Mulberry.
11. STORM REIDSource:Getty
The ostrich feathers on this dress gives it such a romantic appeal with the baby blue tone.
12. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
Amandla Stenberg arrived rocking mermaid box braids.
13. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
She set off the whole look wearing a Gucci Fall/Winter 2019.
14. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
This dress looks so good with her hair.
15. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
We are loving this updo with Kiki Layne’s faux locs.
16. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
In custom Kate Spade.
17. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
Kiki Layne looked radiant in this pink and purple color block gown. She’s serving Cinderella vibes at the ball.
18. KIKI LAYNE AND AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
Kiki Layne and Amandla Stenberg pose together at the 2019 In Style Awards. Stenberg presented Layne with the Style Star Award at the event.
19. JAMEELA JAMILSource:Getty
Jameela Jamil serving her signature red lip. It looks oh so good!
20. JAMEELA JAMILSource:Getty
In Prabal Gurung Spring 2020.