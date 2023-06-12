The DMV

Maryland Ranked Among Top 20 Most Fun States In America

Published on June 12, 2023

Maryland State Flag

Source: Neal McNeil / Getty

Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!

However, a new study recently released by WalletHub suggests that you may not have to travel too far because Maryland is among the top 20 most fun states!

Maryland was ranked 18th and WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Maryland was ranked 26th in restaurants, 11th in Amusement Parks, 18th in Fitness Centers, 15th in Access to National Parks, and 21st in Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments.

Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!

Maryland Ranked Among Top 20 Most Fun States In America  was originally published on 92q.com

1. California

California Source:Getty

2. Florida

Florida Source:Getty

3. Nevada

Nevada Source:Getty

4. New York

New York Source:Getty

5. Illinois

Illinois Source:Getty

6. Colorado

Colorado Source:Getty

7. Texas

Texas Source:Getty

8. Washington State

Washington State Source:Getty

9. Minnesota

Minnesota Source:Getty

10. Louisiana

Louisiana Source:Getty

11. Arizona

Arizona Source:Getty

12. Oregon

Oregon Source:Getty

13. Ohio

Ohio Source:Getty

14. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Source:Getty

15. North Carolina

North Carolina Source:Getty

16. Missouri

Missouri Source:Getty

17. Wisconsin

Wisconsin Source:Getty

18. Maryland

Maryland Source:Getty

19. South Carolina

South Carolina Source:Getty

20. Alaska

Alaska Source:Getty
