Maryland Ranked Among Top 20 Most Fun States In America

Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!
However, a new study recently released by WalletHub suggests that you may not have to travel too far because Maryland is among the top 20 most fun states!
Maryland was ranked 18th and WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.
Maryland was ranked 26th in restaurants, 11th in Amusement Parks, 18th in Fitness Centers, 15th in Access to National Parks, and 21st in Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments.
Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!
1. CaliforniaSource:Getty
2. FloridaSource:Getty
3. NevadaSource:Getty
4. New YorkSource:Getty
5. IllinoisSource:Getty
6. ColoradoSource:Getty
7. TexasSource:Getty
8. Washington StateSource:Getty
9. MinnesotaSource:Getty
10. LouisianaSource:Getty
11. ArizonaSource:Getty
12. OregonSource:Getty
13. OhioSource:Getty
14. PennsylvaniaSource:Getty
15. North CarolinaSource:Getty
16. MissouriSource:Getty
17. WisconsinSource:Getty
18. MarylandSource:Getty
19. South CarolinaSource:Getty
20. AlaskaSource:Getty
