Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking She Is…

Rihanna’s 5th annual Diamond Ball was another success. The red carpet was full of melanin beauties, in support of her Clara Lionel Foundation, and even included a performance by the Bajan queen.

What also stood out though, was Rihanna’s lower region. She wore a black Givenchy dress and people couldn’t help but notice a small budge during her performance.

Earlier in the night, Rihanna spoke with Essence about #BlackGirlMagic and social media investigators pulled a quote from the talk to back their claim.

“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she said. “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

.@Rihanna on Black women: “We are impeccable. We’re special and the world is just going to have to deal with that.” #DiamondBall pic.twitter.com/B94SQXwuWa — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 13, 2019

Does that mean she’s pregnant? Context is everything, so not totally. But Black Twitter isn’t putting it past her. See the reactions to the “might be pregnant” rumors and Rihanna’s interesting comments on world issues like climate change below.

"You'd be a fool to ignore climate change."@Rihanna, unlike Tangerine Mussolini, believes climate change is a real issue & is urging our leadership to be more proactive when it comes to our world. With our powers combined, we can save the planet. pic.twitter.com/lam8XAEXgN — The Root (@TheRoot) September 13, 2019

