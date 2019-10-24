Maybe I Deserve…Some Dome?: Tank Says Man On Man Mouf Work Doesn’t Make A Person Gay

Our memory is a little fuzzy, but some might recall comedian Martin Lawrence infamously said “you ain’t gotta be gay to suck a n*gga’s dick” but now, R&B singer Tank is somehow giving weight to that theory. In a recent media appearance, the “Maybe I Deserve” star essentially said that a man getting oral sex from another man doesn’t necessarily make him gay.

Sitting down with Angela Yee for her Lip Service podcast, Tank countered a point made by the show’s co-hosts, Stephanie Santiago, GiGi Maguire, and Lore’l, that a man who lied twice isn’t necessarily a liar. The example Tank used, however, seemingly came out of left field for some.

He brought up the possibility that if a man who performed oral sex once or twice on a man, it doesn’t highlight that being gay is his lifestyle, which was the point he attempted to make. Tank also commented on all the chatter in a video that one Twitter user shared with their timeline.

Tank said men sucking dick is not gay and “he said what he said!” 💯 pic.twitter.com/YX4ASyD3Vh — T (@got2pay) October 23, 2019

Hop to the 2:50-minute mark of the video below to see the breakdown.

On Twitter, Tank’s scenario has folks scratching their heads and wondering about Tank’s sexuality and the merits of his question, which of course is his business as he eloquently stated above.

Peep out the reactions from the debate below.

