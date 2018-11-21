She get it from her daddy! Not only is Idris Elba incredibly handsome and talented, he makes beautiful children.

Here we were minding our business and stalking his Instagram page (don’t judge us) when we noticed he tagged his daughter in a recent photo. Immediately stunned by her beauty, we headed over to her page to peruse and discovered a gorgeous chocolate gal with an even bigger smile.

16-year-old Isan Elba was recently named the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” Isan said during her acceptance speech. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.”

Isan, Idris and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre recently posed for a photo.

Scroll though her pics below and follow her journey.

Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin’ Gorgeous was originally published on hellobeautiful.com