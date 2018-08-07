10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae

Posted August 7, 2018

This week, Issa Rae was just another Black woman who broke the Internet for her beautiful magazine cover. The Insecure star graced the front of Ebony and already fans on social media are loving her looks.

This definitely isn’t the first time Issa has brought her awkward sexy energy to camera though. Check out the photos below that prove Issa has many sides and is definitely making the list for top TV crushes!

1. Kissed By The Sun Bae

Kissed By The Sun Bae Source:Getty

2. Early Morning Bae

Early Morning Bae Source:Getty

3. Coffee After Work Bae

Coffee After Work Bae Source:Getty

4. Sparkling Bae

Sparkling Bae Source:Getty

5. Showing Off The Goods Bae

Showing Off The Goods Bae Source:Getty

6. Center of Attention Bae

Center of Attention Bae Source:Getty

7. Owning Interviews Bae

Owning Interviews Bae Source:Getty

8. Cheesing Bae

Cheesing Bae Source:Getty

9. Big Hair Don’t Care Bae

Big Hair Don’t Care Bae Source:Getty

10. Cover Model Bae

