10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae

This week, Issa Rae was just another Black woman who broke the Internet for her beautiful magazine cover. The Insecure star graced the front of Ebony and already fans on social media are loving her looks.

This definitely isn’t the first time Issa has brought her awkward sexy energy to camera though. Check out the photos below that prove Issa has many sides and is definitely making the list for top TV crushes!

