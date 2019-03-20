Usually reserved artist J.Cole shocked the Hip-Hop world when GQ revealed the “Middle Child” rapper was featured on the cover of the magazine’s April issue. While the moment was monumental, Twitter had jokes about the fits Gentlemen’s Quarterly decided to put Cole in for the spread.

While we learned a plethora of interesting tidbits from the North Carolina MC like how he feels about the SoundCloud rapper generation, his reclusive nature, being labeled a loner, going platinum without features and being a first-time father, it was the choice of clothing that had Twitter wondering what in the world is going on?

The spread captured by photographer Awol Erizku features one photo with Cole rocking a $1,850 coat from Bally, $398 sweater from Michael Kors, $380 E. Tautz pants, $645 belt by Brunello Cucinelli, $800 sandals by Hermès and $3 socks from Uniqlo to complete the look all the while standing by a Lynx named Fuzzle.

Fans immediately focused on how uncomfortable Cole looked rocking the expensive yet but eccentric clothing while taking photos with an exotic animal. While we love Cole’s humble nature, this spread is a bit weird, and they did set him up for some serious laughs at his expense.

You can peep all of the best reactions to Cole’s GQ’s looks below, we won’t be surprised if Jermaine got a good laugh after seeing some the Tweets about himself.

—

Photo: Awol Erizku For GQ

Twitter Got Jokes About J. Cole’s Awkward Leisure Jesus Inspired ‘GQ’ Photo Spread was originally published on hiphopwired.com