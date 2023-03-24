J. Cole is certainly cemented as one of rap’s goats for a lot of hip-hop fans, but the North Carolina emcee says he’s not proud of everything he’s done. Especially the fact that he smoked cigarettes on the regular at the tender age of just six years old.
Cole was recently featured as a guest on the Lead By Example Podcast, which is hosted by Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers. It was in that conversation that J. Cole admit that he took his first puff of a cig at such a young age because he was trying to impress the older kids in the Fayetteville, N.C. neighborhood he grew up in.
Check out the clip below, and keep scrolling for the full interview, and to see what some fans on Twitter had to say about Cole’s confession!
J. Cole Says He Smoked Cigarettes Regularly as a 6 Year Old was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
