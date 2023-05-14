93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant just can’t stop incriminating himself on Instagram Live.

The Memphis Grizzlies star was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car while blasting NBA YoungBoy. His friend was sitting in the passenger’s seat on Instagram Live, and when he panned over to show Morant having a good time, the baller appeared to have a gun in his hand at around the 13-second mark.

The camera quickly turns back to the friend, and they continue to vibe out to the music.

The Memphis Grizzlies franchise is aware of the video from Saturday, May 13, and released a statement as they determine how to move forward after the latest incident.

“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the Grizzlies said in a statement Sunday morning. “He is suspended from all activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

This marks the second time Morant’s been caught brandishing a handgun on IG Live, with the first coming back in March while at Colorado strip club Shotgun Willie’s after a road trip loss to the Denver Nuggets.

For the first incident, he was suspended for eight games and said the gun wasn’t his in a sobering interview with Jalen Rose, where he also apologized.

“I feel like in the past, we didn’t know what was at stake. And now, finally, me having that time to realize everything, have that time alone, I realize that now,” he said. “The gun wasn’t mine. It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve made a bad mistake. I can see the image that I’ve painted over myself with my recent mistakes. In the future, I’m gonna show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

Despite the about-face after the first incident, Morant’s in hot water again, and Twitter‘s not giving him the benefit of the doubt this time.

See the reactions below.

Ja Morant Appears To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com