Ja Rule stays with a side hustle, that plenty of times gets him roasted on these Internets. The latest from the Queens rapper was his endorsement of a tax preparation service that inspired legions of slander.

As you may recall, Ja Rule did some time in jail for tax evasion (it ran concurrently with the gun charges). So when the “Ain’t It Funny” rapper tweeted about a tax preparation service, it was jokes that started getting filed.

Of course, the tweet was quickly deleted once the folly was realized. But this is the Internets, and nothing is ever truly wiped.

“IT’S TAX SEASON!!! It’s simple walk in let us do your taxes, walk out with cash in hand… we also do credit repair!!! #Valuetax,” read the tweet of an advertisement for what many assume is Ja’s latest business. And yes, “referral” is misspelled on the flyer.

What in the Fyre Fest tax hell is Ja Rule up to now? #ValueTax pic.twitter.com/AFLv3tikMP — laire (@laire) January 14, 2020

Maybe Ja is just trolling us all?

Anyway, then there’s the matter of the Fyre Festival jig that inspired two documentaries about the debacle. While Twitter usually has short memories, Rule ain’t never living that one down, and it will always get brought up again whenever the rapper does something that sparks a Twitter dragging.

Peep the best of the latest Twitter cooking of Ja Rule in the gallery.

Son!

when the IRS debt collector shows up at your door because Ja Rule forgot to file your taxes pic.twitter.com/JAQpe4gWau — Avinash Tharoor (@AvinashTharoor) January 14, 2020

Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses Tax Service, Ja Rule Gets Fyre Flamed was originally published on hiphopwired.com