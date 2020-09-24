Jalen Rose Yells Out “Arrest The Cop That Murdered Breonna Taylor” On Air

Jalen Rose deserves the biggest piece of whatever he wants to eat after standing tall in the trenches for Breonna Taylor during ESPN’s broadcast of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat playoff game.

Ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals contest that has the Heat up three games to one, Rose mentioned in the ESPN pre-game show that players are contending with the news of Taylor after none of the officers were charged with murder, and just one getting off with the lesser charge of wanton endangerment.

However, it was during the half-time show that Rose turned up the pressure, yelling out, “It’d also be a great day to arrest the cop that murdered Breonna Taylor” after his co-host praised Heat rookie Tyler Herro for absolutely smoking the Celtics.

As a result, Rose, a former NBA star and one of the more outspoken analysts in the game, saw his name trending for good reason on Twitter. Fans are also noticing the crispness of Rose’s hairline as well, which got some props as well.

