Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Jamaican

August 6th marks the 56th year of Jamaica’s independence. To celebrate such an amazing day, let’s take a look at just some of the celebrities you may not have known were Jamaican.
1. Bobby ShmurdaSource:Getty
Bobby Shmurda is the son of a Trinidadian mother and a Jamaican father.
2. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington’s mother is of mixed-race but from Jamaica.
3. Notorious B.I.GSource:Getty
The Notorious B.I.G was born the only child of Jamaican parents.
4. Pete Wentz of Fall Out BoySource:WENN
Pete Wentz of the rock group Fall Out Boy is the son of a German father and Afro-Jamaican mother.
5. Tyson BeckfordSource:Splash News
Tyson Beckford was born to an Afro-Jamaican father of Panamanian descent, Lloyd Beckford, and a Chinese Jamaican mother
6. TygaSource:Getty
Tyga is Jamaican and Vietnamese.
7. MyaSource:Getty
Mya’s father is Jamaican.
8. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell’s mother is Jamaican.
9. Colin PowellSource:Getty
Colin Powell is the son of Jamaican immigrants.
10. Will.I.AmSource:Getty
Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas was born to Jamaican parents.