Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Jamaican

August 6th marks the 56th year of Jamaica’s independence. To celebrate such an amazing day, let’s take a look at just some of the celebrities you may not have known were Jamaican.

1. Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda is the son of a Trinidadian mother and a Jamaican father.

2. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington’s mother is of mixed-race but from Jamaica.

3. Notorious B.I.G

The Notorious B.I.G was born the only child of Jamaican parents.

4. Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy

Pete Wentz of the rock group Fall Out Boy is the son of a German father and Afro-Jamaican mother.

5. Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford was born to an Afro-Jamaican father of Panamanian descent, Lloyd Beckford, and a Chinese Jamaican mother

6. Tyga

Tyga is Jamaican and Vietnamese.

7. Mya

Mya’s father is Jamaican.

8. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell’s mother is Jamaican.

9. Colin Powell

Colin Powell is the son of Jamaican immigrants.

10. Will.I.Am

Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas was born to Jamaican parents.

