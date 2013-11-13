Jamie Foxx Throws Fundraising Event For The Family Of Trayvon Martin (PHOTOS)
1. Jamie Foxx with Harry Belafonte and Russell Simmons hosts a fundraising event at Foxx’s home for The Trayvon Martin Foundation. Supporters including Larenz Tate, Tank, Tyreese, Marques Houston and Trayvon’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. (center)Source:Instagram/Tank (@therealtank) 1 of 10
2. Fashion designer Marlena Campbell, Jamie Foxx and Marques Houston show support to The Jamie Foxx Fundraiser at Foxx’s home in L.A.Source:Instagram/ Marlena Campbell 2 of 10
3. Harry Belefonte speaks at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser In L.A.Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush) 3 of 10
4. Trayvon’s parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, speak at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser.Source:Twitter/ Russell Simmons (@UncleRush) 4 of 10
5. Grammy award winning singer Siedah Garrett performs at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser in L.A.Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush) 5 of 10
6. Actors Tim Robbins and Jamie Foxx speak at the Trayvon Martin Fundraiser over the weekend.Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush) 6 of 10
7. Tyreese performs at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser over the weekend in L.A.Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush) 7 of 10
8. Actress and author Garcelle Beauvais with Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser in L.A.Source:Instagram/ Garcelle Beauvais (@Garcelle) 8 of 10
9. Supporters of The Trayvon Martin Foundation raise awareness of violence at the home of Jamie Foxx over the weekend in L.A.Source:Instagram/Jamie Foxx 9 of 10
10. Tyrese, Larenz Tate, and Jamie Foxx are pictured with a guest at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser over the weekend in L.A.10 of 10
