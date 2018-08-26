Samsung’s first threw an epic block party after the unpacking of Galaxy Note9 and now to celebrate its official retail launch they enlist the help of Janelle Monáe put on a fantastic performance.
Friday, August 24th, press, invited guests, and fans of Monáe packed the Samsung 837 flagship store located in New York City’s famed Meatpacking District. Before Electric Lady blessed fans with her talent, she sat down for a Q&A session moderated by Founder of Slay TV, Sean Torrington where she spoke about how technology help’s keep her passions going forward, what inspires her craft and answering questions from Facebook live viewers.
Once the discussion wrapped up, Janelle Monáe used a Galaxy Note9 to take an epic selfie with the guests in the building utilizing the upgraded S Pen. Once that was done Monáe took over the stage and put on an epic mini-concert.
She performed fan favorite cuts such as “Django Jane” off her latest album Dirty Computer as well as classic tracks like “Tightrope,” off her The ArchAndroid album and “PrimeTime” which lived on her Electric Lady album.
Monáe didn’t cheat a single soul in the building and put on a show for the ages showing why she his so highly respected as musician, entertainer, and actor. Definitely a great way to celebrate the arrival of the Galaxy Note. The Note9 is already receiving rave reviews from tech enthusiasts all over, and you can read what we thought about the phone here. If you haven’t done so already you definitely should add her Dirty Computer album to your collection it’s a groove. To see more photos of Janelle Monáe tearing down the Samsung 837 stage check out the gallery below.
Janelle Monáe Helps Celebrate The Retail Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 With Epic Performance [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Samsung Mobile
2. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe soaks in all of the fans in the building.
3. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe explaining to fans her creative process.
4. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe doing what she does best.
5. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
The performance fits are fire.
6. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Samsung Mobile
7. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe performing one her many hits.
8. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe takes a moment before rocking the crowd at Samsung 837.
9. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Django Jane sitting in her throne.
10. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe perfomring “Primetime” showing off her amazing voice.
11. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
James Brown would be proud.
12. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
13. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe was in the zone.
14. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe performing “Tightrope.”
15. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe’s stage presence is off the charts.
16. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe performing “PrimeTime” showing off her powerful voice.
17. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Monáe’s stage presence is undeniable.
18. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Gotta love her style.
19. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe’s style is unmatched.
20. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe’s lead guitarist Kellindo Parker ended the show with a firer guitar solo.
21. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Lead guitarist, Kellindo Parker closes the show with an impressive solo.
22. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe and her band take a bow after an impressive performance.
23. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe and her band take a bow after putting on an excellent performance.
24. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source:Hip-Hop Wired
25. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source:Hip-Hop Wired
26. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source:Hip-Hop Wired
27. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source:Hip-Hop Wired
