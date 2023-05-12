Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monáe has set the internet ablaze for the second day in a row.

In celebration of her new “Lipstick Lover” single, Monáe threw an event, and while on stage performing, she lifted up her shirt and flashed her breasts to the entire crown before covering herself once again and laughing it off.

Social media, however, did not think it was a laughing matter and immediately began to drool over Monáe showing off her body once again.

And if the shirt she was rocking in the video looks familiar, that’s because it’s the same style of white crop t-shirt that reads “PLEASURE” across the front that she rocked in the first thirst trap video that was soaking wet as she emerged from the pool.

The new era of music and image supports her new album, The Age of Pleasure, which releases June 9. The album–her first in five years–is built on freedom and self-reflection, which partly explains her attitude of not taking herself too seriously and shaking the internet.

“As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m,” Monáe said in a statement. “This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self-acceptance, throbbing in self-discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

Of course, the video is NSFW, so we won’t be sharing it, but check out some hilarious reactions to social media users fawning over the singer below.

