Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

Posted 16 hours ago

The Black Business Association's Salute To "Black History Awards Dinner"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


Sadly, we’ve lost another legend.

Good Times co-star Ja’net Dubois has passed away. She was 74.

According to TMZ, the vibrant actress “died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight at her home in Glendale, CA.” She hadn’t complained of any major health issues and even attended a fan event in the past few weeks, the gossip site noted.

Most of us know Dubois for her role in Norman Lear’s groundbreaking comedy “Good Times” which she played the witty, sassy, best-dressed diva in the projects, Wilona Woods.

 

Born in Brooklyn New York, the Hunter College alum’s amazing career began as with actors Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. on Broadway in “Golden Boy,” was later seen on Broadway in “A Raisin In The Sun” and blessed us with her gifts in several movies, including “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” “Tropic Thunder” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

As TV One noted, her other TV credits included Sanford and Son, Shaft, A Different World, Sister, Sister, Martin, E.R., Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, and Everybody and Roots: The Next Generation. Also, according to TV Guide, she was also the first African-American actress to have a regular role in a soap opera, helped create the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in 1992 and was a Jet Magazine pin-up girl back in 1960.

In addition, the loving mother of three won two Emmys for her voice-over work on the hit animated series “The PJs.” But most importantly, while Dubois had a stunning physical presence on and off-screen, she was a talented singer and musician, having composed and sung the iconic theme song “Movin’ On Up,” for the hit show, The Jefferson’s.

Without question, Dubois was an undeniable blend of #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackExcellence. She will be greatly missed but her gifts will live forever, thanks to her amazing work. So to celebrate her life, here are 12 times that Dubois radiated beauty and grace.

Rest in power Ja’net.

1. Ja’net Dubois in the Broadway stage play ‘Golden Boy,’ 1964.

Ja'net Dubois in the Broadway stage play 'Golden Boy,' 1964. Source:Getty

2. 2020 Hollywood Live ‘Good Times’ Taping

2020 Hollywood Live 'Good Times' Taping Source:Getty

3. Janet Jackson’s State Of The World Tour After Party in 2017

Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party in 2017 Source:Getty

4. 22nd Annual African American Film Marketplace

22nd Annual African American Film Marketplace Source:Getty

5. Cast of Good Times

Cast of Good Times Source:Getty

6. 2006 The TV Land Awards

2006 The TV Land Awards Source:Getty

7. This Christmas Los Angeles Premiere 2007

This Christmas Los Angeles Premiere 2007 Source:Getty

8. 2012 Premiere Of “Think Like A Man”

2012 Premiere Of "Think Like A Man" Source:Getty

9. Ja’Net Dubois Circa 1975

Ja'Net Dubois Circa 1975 Source:Getty

10. Terri J. Vaughn and Ja’Net Dubois at Women in Film LA Present the 2007 Power Breakfast

Terri J. Vaughn and Ja'Net Dubois at Women in Film LA Present the 2007 Power Breakfast Source:Getty

11. Ebony 2007 Pre-Oscar Celebration

Ebony 2007 Pre-Oscar Celebration Source:Getty

12. Actress Ja’Net Dubois and daughter Rani Dubois, 2019

Actress Ja'Net Dubois and daughter Rani Dubois, 2019 Source:Getty
