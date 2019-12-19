Twitter Memes The Hell Out Of Awkward Photo Featuring JAY-Z & Kanye West From Diddy’s 50th Birthday Gala

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one in particular from Diddy’s 50th birthday soiree Twitter spent a good portion of time trying to describe precisely what is going on in it.

Despite reports of JAY-Z and Kanye West allegedly squashing their beef at Diddy’s star-studded birthday bash, a photo featuring Jigga looking very uncomfortable while Diddy and Pharrell greet Kanye West told a different story visually. It’s well documented that Hip-Hop duo once called The Throne hit a rough patch in the friendship, so it was quite easy for the photo to be turned into a meme.

Internet troll/rapper 50 Cent wasted no time making fun of the picture running to Instagram to share the photo and underneath it the caption saying: “This is exactly why I ask, who all gonna be over there??”

Despite seeing the other photo of the dap seen around the world, Twitter users chose to join in on the fun that 50 spearheaded by having their own fun with the picture using the “tension” between the rappers as their inspiration. There could have been plenty of reasons behind JAY-Z’s poker face, but we not gonna knock social media at all cause we here at Hip-Hop Wired enjoy a good meme situation.

You can hit the gallery below to see the best reactions and memes social media came up with based on the photo.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

