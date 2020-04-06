CLOSE
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

Posted 19 hours ago

Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy may have quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.

The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.

PEOPLE first broke the news.

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.

Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

