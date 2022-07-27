Jennifer Hudson And Common Dating Rumors Have The Whole Internet Buzzing

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The dating life of rapper/actor Common has been everything but that, consistently throughout the years being linked to bombshell beauties like soul queen Erykah Badu, greatest athlete Serena Williams, comedic actress Tiffany Haddish and even the always-entertaining K. Michelle.

The most recent lady he’s rumored to be courting is none other than the EGOT herself, Jennifer Hudson, and they already have the world talking about their alleged romance.

The rumor mill began swirling after the two were spotted getting cozy on a lunch date — dates? — while on location filming a new movie together. So far the confirmation is only coming from an unnamed source, who claims the musicians-turned-actors were being “cozy and flirty” while at Philadelphia restaurant Vedge. The IG user sent the tip to celeb gossip page @deuxmoi, including a photo taken on the sneak tip (seen above) and writing that “lots of cuddling and giggling” was going down.

Contrary to a mistake made in the above tweet, Com and J-Hud are in the area currently filming an action-thriller titled Breathe. His role in The Kitchen mentioned above was one he co-starred in with ex Tiffany Haddish back in 2019, who many can’t help but bring up due to their very public split eight months ago that even included some petty birthday shoutouts. Ironically Common and Tiffany are said to have fallen in love while filming The Kitchen, making his alleged romance with Jennifer while filming Breathe seem like trademark behavior or, as the popular saying goes, a huge red flag.

Although these dating rumors are strictly just that, we’ll be keeping an eye on these two for any signs of confirmation.

Good luck, potential lovebirds!

Take a look below at the the reactions to Common and Jennifer Hudson dating, and let us know if you think it’s a match made in heaven or a disaster waiting to happen:

