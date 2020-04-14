Easy Money Typer

Last night VH1’s hit reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle returned for its third season. Legendary producer and friend of the cast member Jermaine Dupri had made a cameo appearance that he probably wishes he didn’t.

Instead of the main cast of the show being the subject of discussion, its Dupri’s beard that had viewers scratching their heads and cracking jokes. Eagle-eyed watchers couldn’t help but notice that he went ham with the bigen, the popular hair dye product normally used in Black barbershops to help enhance your beards or hair.

THE FAMILY HUSTLE.@bryanmichaelcox and I are back in the lab with our beloved @monicadenise tonight at 9pm on the @familyhustle on @vh1. pic.twitter.com/DaEgRbkaGO — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) April 13, 2020

Twitter wasted no time showering the So So Def CEO with jokes for his beard that honestly looked like it was drawn on with a sharpie. The moment reminded folks of when retired NBA baller Carlos Boozer thought he was fooling folks when he OD’ed on the hair dye.

Like Boozer, we spotted the jig instantly, you can peep all of the hilarious reactions to JD’s fugazi beard in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Jermaine Dupri Went Ham With The Bigen In His Beard, Twitter Says He Looked So So Dumb was originally published on hiphopwired.com