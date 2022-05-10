93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ex Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is back in the news after full-frontal nude images and video of him hit the internet last night, and Twitter is still trying to recover.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Williams, who yesterday received a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway play Take Me Out, wasn’t trending because of his acting. In the play, Williams plays the main character, Darren Lemming, in a story that mostly takes place in a pro-baseball locker room.

The images that leaked were from a shower scene. Viewers of the show are required to relinquish their phones and electronic devices upon entry “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space”, per the theater’s website.

Clearly that didn’t happen.

As you would probably expect, Twitter’s reactions to the viral pictures and videos were top tier. Scroll down to check out our favorite tweets.

Also See:

Soulja Boy’s Nudes Leak Again & Twitter Is Loving It

Safaree Nudes Leak, Horny Thirsty Twitter Is Delighted [NSFW]

How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s

Why Every Woman Should Be Repurposing Her Nudes

Jesse Williams Nudes Leak and Twitter Goes Nuts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com