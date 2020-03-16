Happy Birthday, Jhene Aiko! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Fashion Killa Vibes

Jhene Aiko is one artist I could vibe to on a daily basis. You may not be a, ‘burn some sage, light an incense, and charge your crystals’ type of gal, but her songs carry themes that all women can relate to. From being deep in love to hating your guts, Jhene’s music covers all bases.

Jhene usually dresses her petite frame in colorful, bohemian-style clothing. She doesn’t run from prints, embraces oversized clothing, and is a huge fan of rocking braids. Her lowkey style matches her music and her overall presence. Although Jhene often collaborates with stylists, it is clear that they’ve perfected her style aesthetic. Everything she wears is always properly tailored, perfectly accessorized, and her hair and makeup in 100% on point.

Today (3/16) the sultry songstress turns 32 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Aiko gave fashion killer vibes on the red carpet.

