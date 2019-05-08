Jhene Aiko Takes Shots At Big Sean In Her New Song “Triggered (Freestyle),” Twitter Reacts [VIDEO]

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean had such a loving relationship for years. She even got his face tattooed on her. However, things went sour in the last year and she’s single. So we knew this was coming; an epic breakup song for the ages.

That’s exactly what we got at midnight with her “Triggered (Freestyle).” Before she dropped the video up top, she left a couple of notes. First, her Twitter post about how dark things got for her:

https://twitter.com/JheneAiko/status/1125948726432808961

Then, she left this comment on his Instagram post, which was a tribute to Nipsey Hussle ): "You are so special. To me. To the world. While we're both still on this planet I just want to say… I love you beyond measure," the Trip artist wrote. "Even tho I get big mad and u *trigger* the fuck out of me. U make me feel. And I appreciate that. Because I thought I was dead inside. My ego has no say when it comes to you. And my heart has been broken a thousand times just to expand. It always finds room for you." Nevertheless, Twitter was ready to ride out for Jhene after hearing the "Triggered" track. Check out the reactions below…

