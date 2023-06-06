Music

Jimmie Allen Lists 2.5 Million Nashville House Amidst Controversy

Published on June 6, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Country singer Jimmie Allen has put his luxurious mansion in an exclusive area of Nashville up for sale amidst allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and his ongoing divorce from his wife, Alexis. The spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home spans an impressive 4,853 square feet and is listed for $2,550,000 as a “modern farmhouse.”

Check out the photos below!

Jimmie Allen Lists 2.5 Million Nashville House Amidst Controversy  was originally published on hankfm.com

1.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

2.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

3.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

4.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

5.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

6.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

7.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

8.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

9.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

10.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

11.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

12.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

13.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

14.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

15.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com

16.

Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
More From KYSDC
Close