Country singer Jimmie Allen has put his luxurious mansion in an exclusive area of Nashville up for sale amidst allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and his ongoing divorce from his wife, Alexis. The spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home spans an impressive 4,853 square feet and is listed for $2,550,000 as a “modern farmhouse.”
Check out the photos below!
Jimmie Allen Lists 2.5 Million Nashville House Amidst Controversy was originally published on hankfm.com
1.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
2.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
3.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
4.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
5.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
6.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
7.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
8.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
9.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
10.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
11.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
12.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
13.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
14.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
15.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
16.Source:Christopher Polk, Getty Images/Benchmark Realty/Redfin.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Report: Kyrie Irving is Asking LeBron James to Leave Lakers, Join Him in Dallas
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]