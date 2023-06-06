93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Country singer Jimmie Allen has put his luxurious mansion in an exclusive area of Nashville up for sale amidst allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and his ongoing divorce from his wife, Alexis. The spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home spans an impressive 4,853 square feet and is listed for $2,550,000 as a “modern farmhouse.”

Jimmie Allen Lists 2.5 Million Nashville House Amidst Controversy was originally published on hankfm.com