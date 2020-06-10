We officially deemed John Boyega our woke Yoruba bae after he told racists to go perform fellatio (use your imagination) and his poignant speech at the #BlackLiveMatters protests.

Must Read: FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae

We stan a woke king and John is saying and doing everything right. The Star Wars actor gave Black women credit for helping his hair grow with their prayers. Swoons. We be growing stuff.

The prayers from Black women been improving my hair length. 🤲🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iSwP2v6WCJ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 10, 2020

His tweet sent heat waves through the collective panties of Black women on #BlackTwitter and his replies and DMs are filled with proposals. Even The Real host Loni Love chimed in

Yes and that coconut oil I told you to use 😂😉 https://t.co/3Bv2kYebIy — Loni Love (@LoniLove) June 10, 2020

The comments are pretty hilarious. See a few, below:

John Boyega’s Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread was originally published on hellobeautiful.com