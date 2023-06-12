[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight

It looks like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III weren’t the only ones sparring in South Florida this past weekend.

Last Sunday saw an exhibition match between the two men, hosted by Zeus Network. As you may have heard, things didn’t end on the best terms.

Of course, several Zeus stars were in the building, including the Puerto Rican Princess, who performed during the match. But it’s what happened after that performance that shook the table.

TMZ caught footage of Joseline putting the paws on a woman backstage. That woman has been identified as Big Lex, who appeared in the second season of Joseline’s Cabaret on Zeus. In case you don’t know, tensions between the two ladies have been on high since filming wrapped, which led to this South Florida scuffle.

The video shows Joseline putting Lex in a headlock while wailing on her, leaving Lex flailing, wigless, and topless.

As the fight separated, Joseline was clearly still in “go mode,” hitting other people (including men) to get to Lex. Later, we see Lex throw a drink at Joseline and run away.

Unfortunately for Joseline, the cops caught wind of the incident, leading to her arrest on Monday morning (June 12). She was hit with four criminal charges, including battery and trespassing.

