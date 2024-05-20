HB Weekend Style Roundup: JT Takes Her ‘Pretty Privilege’ To The Bahamas, Heating Up The Sand & Stage

Over the weekend, rapper JT brought the heat to the sands of the Bahamas, captivating fans with a high-energy performance and a series of sultry beach photos and vacation slays that fans are gagging over. Her Bahamanian bash highlighted her infectious stage presence and growing popularity worldwide.
The City Cinderella is doing her thing – no matter which coast she is on – and we are here for it.
JT rocks the Bahamian stage in a flirty, edgy look.
JT took to the stage on Saturday, May 18, marking her first time performing in the country. Videos and social captures show that she lit up the stage as a sold-out crowd sang her lyrics to the top of their lungs.
JT chose a unique, edgy, flirty fit for her stage moment. She paired a mini pleated plaid skirt with a standout grey bandeau-style top. Showing off her flat abs, her top gathered at the center and featured an asymmetrical drape cap sleeve. The Miami femcee’s shoes were strappy grey-blue heels with silver details—the perfect feminine note to her overall stage fit.
JT Gives Beach Babe Glam in the Bahamas
JT also enjoyed the sun, sand, and beautiful skies in the Bahamas. Taking to the beautiful beaches, she stunned fans with a photo shoot that exuded sexiness, natural beauty, and an unapologetic attitude. The raptress posted pictures on May 18. In the photos, JT posed in various locations to capture the essence of her Bahamian getaway (and make us jealous because Sis looked that good).
JT wore a sky-blue bikini that perfectly complemented her glowing melanin. The bikini featured a classic triangle top and side-tie bottoms, accentuating her curves and body-ody-ody. Her hair was styled in voluminous curly ringlets that framed her face and added to her unbothered yet glamorous girl vibe.
HB Weekend Celebrity Style Roundup: The ‘It’ Girlies Were Outside
JT wasn’t the only fashion girlie making waves over the weekend. Some of our favorite Black Hollywood stars lit up the streets, events, and red carpets with fire outfits and fashion moments.
Yes, Sis, the girlies were outside, and we loved seeing it.
From casual chic and beach beauty, like JT, to high-glamour and over-the-top ensembles, here is a roundup of the standout looks that got our attention this weekend. Keep scrolling to see looks from Fantasia, Angel Reese, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and more.
1. Who Can Pull Off Fringe, Beading & Embroidery? Fantasia Barrino, Of Course!
Fantasia slays the American Idol Season 22 finale in a standout, structured beige Prabal Gurung blazer dress adorned with elaborate black embroidery, beading, and fringe. The piece is every bit over-the-top chic, and we love it. To complement the dress, Fantasia wears sheer black tights and sexy Dolce and Gabbana stiletto pumps. Both add a sleek and polished finish to the look. Daniel Hawkins helped curate the singer-actress’ head-turning look.
2. Angel Reese Merges Street Style, Athleisure, & High Fashion. We Swoon.
The Bayou Barbie is pictured here in a bold denim-on-denim look we love. The recent college graduate and WNBA rookie wear an oversized jean jacket with contrasting white panels and matching Bermuda shorts with a unique layered waistband. Underneath her set, Angel dons a sleek black bralette, adding a hint of sporty edginess to the casual vibe of the denim. The baller accessorizes her look with chic white cat-eye sunglasses and strappy heels. Angel was styled by Keenan Barrett.
3. Yandy & Porsha Williams Pose At The Launch Of Yelle.
Yandy and Porsha Williams are smiles at the launch of Yandy’s YELLE skincare event at Bloomingdale’s. Porsha’s home decor line, “Pampered By Porsha” held a pop up as well.
Porsha wears a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder beige dress that perfectly accentuates her curves. Her long, romantic curls cascade down her shoulders, adding a touch of glamour that we know the Real Housewife loves to give. Yandy looks equally captivating wearing a colorful mini-dress with a bold, tropical print. The dress features a plunging neckline adorned with intricate beadwork, adding a layer of sophistication to the playful pattern. Her hair is styled in loose waves, gathered into a high half-ponytail that adds a youthful flair. Both looks show their vibrant personalities and unique style.
4. Jada Pinkett Smith Is An Outfit Repeater.
Jada Pinkett Smith proved her timeless beauty over the weekend, rocking the same Maison Alaia dress she wore to a previous 2004 industry event. Sis does not age – she looked just as glamorous and fly. (And we can’t help but wonder, what other vintage pieces Jada has in her closet?) Jada rocked the black gown with a high slit to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Gala.
5. Teyana Taylor Takes Over Cannes In A Tiger Print Gown.
Teyana brought her fierce attitude, energy, and look to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She looked stunning on the event’s red carpet in a designer jumpsuit that screamed Roberto Cavalli. The ensemble featured a vibrant print, plunging neckline, and soft wide-leg pants. Teyana topped off her look with golden glamour makeup and big 80s-style curls.
6. This Post Is Dedicated To Ci Ci’s Bag & Boots.
Ciara is a known fashionista – and this weekend she continued to wow us with a bag and boot combination we love. The “How We Roll” singer paired a baggy screened t-shirt with slouchy leather boots and a utilitarian Hermes bag of our dreams. Come on thru, Ci Ci!
BTW – fans keep scrolling for more fashion moments from Ciara’s weekend photo dump.
7. H.E.R. Is Everything In A Bohemian Rocker Chic Look.
Whenever H.E.R. pops out, she stands out. Over the weekend, she was spotted wearing a sheer, ombré red-to-black asymmetrical top and high-waisted, glossy red leather bottoms from Rick Owens. With long, wavy blonde braids, she added a bohemian chic vibe to her rocker look. The artist was styled by Wouri Vice.
