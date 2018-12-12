Juelz Heading To Jail, Trans Rapper Sidney Star, Cyn Is Still Peen Deprived & More Spark Hilarious #LHHNY Reactions

Mona has to be trolling the hell out of this season on Love & Hip Hop NY. Things got even zanier on last night’s episode that introduced us to B-list cast members.

Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop picked up following the drama that unfolded between Kimbella, JuJu, and Yandy at Jonathon’s birthday party. To get to the bottom of things he holds a meeting with Cam’Ron’s former boo and his “sister” Anais who is one of the few holdovers from last season. As you can expect things get out of hand quickly with Jonathon jumping all over Anais for making things spicy at his party ruining the entire experience for him.

Rich’s storyline finally kicks off, and we meet his new client Sidney Star. If the name sounds familiar, she is the transgendered rapper who Chingy was rumored to have relations with. Rich wants to link her with his buddy Jaquae, he feels he can give his artist the guidance she needs. During the meeting at a diner, Sidney gets put on the spot and is asked to a kick struggle freestyle. Jaquae notices her many penis references, and she reveals to him that she is transgendered and she is on a mission to break new ground in the Hip-Hop industry. The revelation entirely takes the “My Pieces Hittin” rapper surprise.

The saga with Juelz and Kimbella continues, the Dipset rapper was faced with a difficult decision on whether to fight the case which risks years in jail or take a plea. After careful consideration and a discussion following a struggle studio session, Juelz decides to take the plea deal.

Last but not least Cyn returns from her vacation with Joe, and she is still didn’t get any. Juju and Yandy faceoff but Remy helps the friends find common ground. To see the hilarious reactions to last night’s episode hit the gallery below.

Photo: VH1

