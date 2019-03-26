All Charges Dropped Against Jussie Smollett AKA The “Gay Tupac” #JussieSmollett

In a bizarre twist in the alleged hate crime attack suffered by Jussie Smollett in Chicago, all charges against the Empire actor have been suddenly dropped Tuesday (March 25). The so-called “Gay Tupac” will no longer face the 16 counts of falsified reports of the crime, and Twitter has all the commentary about the matter.

What follows is a statement from Smollet’s legal team,Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes:

Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.

Wow.

Reactions to the news have been swift and we’ve collected much of that below.

