Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento
Rest in peace.
1. Stephon Clark’s Grief-Stricken Brother
2. Stephon Clark’s Brother Speaks To Protesters
3. Stephon’s Clark Brother Sends Poignant Message
4. Protesters Take To The Streets
5. Black Lives Matter Activists Join Protest
6. BLM Shouts For Justice
7. Protesters Call For End To “Genocide” Of People Of Color
8. Protest Signs Speak Volumes
9. Activists Crowd The Block
10. Women Stand For Clark
11. Stopping “Cops Who Kill”
12. Clark Remembered At Wake
13. Clark Honored
14. Stephon Clark’s Brother Takes A Stand
15. Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Clark’s Death
16. Sacramento Kings Shout Out Stephon
17. Demonstrators Protest Clark’s Fatal Police Shooting
18. BLM Makes A Point
19. Protesters Begin To Make Noise About Clark
20. Protests Erupt Over Clark
