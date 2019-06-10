Justin Bieber Wants Smoke With Tom Cruise, Twitter Thinks He’s Begging For A Fade

Well, this is just weird. Justin Bieber (25), who has been a married recluse lately has come out his lavish cave and has declared he wants to take on Tom Cruise in the octagon.

Biebervelli wants the smoke with Cruise he announced in a Tweet Sunday night (June 9) stating he wanted to dance with the actor in the mixed-martial arts setting and wants UFC president Dana White to make it happen. He poked the bear, saying that if TC doesn’t take the fight, he would be “scared” and “will never live it down.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

If Dana White doesn’t seize the opportunity to make it happen, one of his prized fighters Conor McGregor has made his pitch to make the ridiculous brawl happen. Oscar De La Hoya also threw his name into the mix as well offering to make the bout happen under his Golden Boy Promotions company.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

https://twitter.com/OscarDeLaHoya/status/1137920452637089792

Clearly, the Biebs hasn’t seen many of the Scientology spokesperson’s films cause if he did he would know that Cruise does his a lot of his own stuns, loves to climb mountains and isn’t afraid of a challenge. Bieber, on the other hand, when it comes to fighting, he caught a fade from Orlando Bloom while arguing over a girl in an Ibiza restaurant. So yeah his tough-guy credentials are looking really shaky at the moment.

Twitter is also giving Bieber the side eye after his Sunday night challenge and clearly believe the pop star doesn’t stand a chance in a fight against the actor. Folks on the social media platform believes Bieber has only issued the challenge for the cage fight because they know Cruise would never accept it and that the 56-year-old would give Bieber the business in a cage fight despite being older than the “Sorry” singer.

Could this be all be a stunt for charity? A Tweet for a show? Who knows, but one thing is sure, we got some comedy out of this imaginary matchup. You can see all the reactions to Bieber’s challenge to Cruise below.

