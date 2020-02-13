Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair

When it comes to hair and skin goals, Justine Skye is at the top of our list. If her natural curls and flawless skin could be bottled up, we’d make a killing selling melanin in a jar.

Just this week, the Collide singer debuted a new plantinum do that made us ask, “New hue, who dis?

Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a voluminous blow-out that departed from her curly high pony and purple hair…A lewk we loved!

Can we say gorg?

2020 has been a big year for Justine, who currently launched a new makeup collection with the Lip Bar, Island Gyal Collection.

Trust: The colors are all the rage and we will be reviewing it soon, but in the meantime, let’s take a look a the West Indian beauty’s best and more versatile hair moments….

