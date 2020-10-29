K-Dot Back: Busta Rhymes’ “Look Over Your Shoulder” Features Kendrick Lamar & Twitter Loves It

With Busta Rhymes set to unleash his first studio album in since 2012 in Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God to the world this Friday, a new single featuring a next-generation favorite has been released. Kendrick Lamar is featured on the track “Look Over Your Shoulder,” marking the first time fans have heard the Compton superstar in 2020 in a rapping format.

Reportedly featuring production from Virginia legend Nottz and vocals from Nikki Grier, K-Dot opens the song across the thumping production and gets an immediate and measurable amount of steam off in hs bars that show and prove he hasn’t lost one step.

“I wrote my first bars in the car with Stacey/How bizarre, my battle scars at large would lace me/Big marbles, n*gga/I lead this new generation, boy, don’t argue with us/Marvelous beat selectors, authors and novel spitters/And it’s all for the literature/And it’s all for the hideous, the nastiest flows, the chlamydia, uh/I ain’t afraid to say I need you, ah yeah/I promise I’d never leave you, ah yeah/My life is like 12 open mics of hopeless notes I write/For sure my folks unite soon as the flow get nice, the poltergeist,” Lamar raps.

Busta Rhymes got busy by way of his verse as well.

“I am the Buddha, the Ali Baba, the believer-er maker/So pristine, the dice roll from under my sleeve when I shake ’em/So rude, I’m so ice cold but I’m what you need to just wake ’em/All them crowns and medals on the wall waitin’ for me to just take ’em/When I arrive, my theme music got a pound to it/And when I leave, even my shadow got a sound to it/’Cause I’m the god of the harder, the martyr, the father/I spit a saliva that’s leaking a lava/Completin’ the saga while meetin’ and greetin’/And beating you n*ggas completely and conquer/Extremely bark on a nigga, you see me/And deeply carve up a n*gga, believe me,” the Dungeon Dragon spits with ferocity.

As some on social media have noted, this song has been teased for years and also has been leaked prior to this official release but it’s going to be new to someone out there.

Check out "Just Look Over Your Shoulder" below

