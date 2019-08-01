KamalaHarrisDestroyed Is Trending On Twitter After Last Night’s Debates

problematic history as a prosecutor was the attention of the democratic debates last night leading to #KamalaHarrisDestroyed to trend on Twitter. If you haven’t been keeping up with the debates, Harris came out as a strong force, holding her own in several debates until coming across Rep. Tulsi Gabbar, who pointed out Harris record with imprisoning Black and brown people.

“Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president,” Gabbar began. “But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

She added, “She blocked evidence—she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row, until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences, to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep cash bail system in place, that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Harris fought back, defending her record, but the damage was seemingly done, prompting the backlash on social media.

While #KamalaHarrisDestroyed became a top trending topic, critics were polarized on the issue. See what they’re saying, below:

