Kanye West Addresses Drake & Pusha T Beef, Twitter Is Going Bonkers

In the middle ofand‘s war on wax stood Kanye West , who tried his best remain neutral during the feud. While Drizzy threw some slight shots at Ye here and there, West side-stepped all of the missives until today, taking to Twitter to address their oqn issues in a very public way.

On Thursday (Dec. 13), Kanye West shared an iPhone Messages pop-up notification that read “Drake sent in a clearance request for ‘Say What’s Real’. Do you wanna clear?” from Free that Yeezy captioned “This proves this sh*t is faker than wrestling.”

Ye continued with, “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths” while adding in another tweet, “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family.”

One of the biggest bombshells came when Ye tweeted, “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son” and that was followed with, “t’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.”

West then demanded that Drake apologize to him and then made an explosive charge that the Canadian superstar bought the first two rows to an unspecified Pusha T show. In the midst of all of the revelations, West said that Drake called him but didn’t elaborate on what that meant.

Twitter is reacting as expected to all of this and we’ve collected the best of the responses below.

