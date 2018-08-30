One of the nuggets dropped in Kanye West ‘s return to Chicago interview with WGCI was that he was in town to hit the studio with Chance the Rapper. Some photos, and footage of the pair in the studio has already surfaced.

This morning, the undersized slides-wearing Yeezy shared a clip of him flipping Michael Jackson’s “Never Can Say Goodbye.” If you’re a diehard Kanye West fan, it will get you hyped. If not, you’ll probably say “whatevs” do his Sunken Place antics lately.

He did tearfully apologize for saying slavery was a choice, though.

Anyway, peep some images of Yeezy and Lil Chano—Zaytoven was also spotted in the mix—cooking up in the gallery.

Kanye West & Chance The Rapper Are Indeed In The Studio Flipping Michael Jackson Sample was originally published on hiphopwired.com