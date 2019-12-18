Karol Sanchez Reportedly Staged Kidnapping, Twitter Compares Her To French Actor Juicy Smolliét

Karol Sanchez, a 16-year-old girl who was the center of a scary nighttime abduction in New York, has been found unharmed. According to several developing reports and their sources, Sanchez confessed to staging the kidnapping and comparing her to a beleaguered French-American actor (work with us here).

With reports coming in from several news outlets, Sanchez was abducted around 11:30PM on Monday (December 16) and the stirring video images showed at least two men drag and pull Sanchez into what was described as a tan, four-door sedan. The car drives off and the grainy video shows Sanchez’s mother protesting loudly in response to the brazen act.

Earlier today, news of the kidnapping began to spread after the issuance of an Amber Alert, which some on Twitter criticized for reportedly not having as many descriptive details for Sanchez in comparison to white victims. Sanchez and her mother, who reside in upstate New York, happened to be in the Bronx visiting family when the kidnapping began.

As reported by both CBS2 and the New York Post, Sanchez has reportedly confessed to the kidnapping after she was located by the NYPD. It has been alleged that Sanchez was unhappy about relocating to Honduras with her mother and there has been some speculation that her boyfriend was behind the act. Thus far, it doesn’t appear that Sanchez will be charged for the staged kidnapping, but authorities are still questioning others that may have some connection.

