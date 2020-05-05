CLOSE
Kaylin Garcia Is Allegedly Handing Out Fades On Behalf of Tory Lanez & Looking Damn Good Doing It

Posted 12 hours ago

Kaylin Garcia Curves Are Just As Dangerous As Her Hands & Feet

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Remember Kaylin Garcia, aka Young Ratchet and once Joe Budden’s boo? Well, she’s back in the news, and it has nothing to do with Love & Hip Hop.

News broke about Joe Budden and Sage The Gemini’s ex allegedly putting hands and possibly feet on Celina Powell outside of her “friend” Tory Lanez’s Miami condo. After the beatdown was administered, she hopped in Tory’s whip and fled the scene of the crime.

Garcia’s claim to fame was being Budden’s object of affection and lived on the rapper’s YouTube videos before joining him on season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: New York. The couple did one season on the famed VH1 reality show franchise where we witnessed the couples relationship crash and burn when Budden’s ex, Tahiry Jose, came back on the scene, and they bumped heads on the show. Budden and Garcia eventually split, and she dated fellow rapper Sage The Gemini. They also eventually wound up breaking up.

Garcia didn’t let her 15-minutes of fan go to waste. The Puerto Rican born IG baddie put her dancing skills and love for fitness to work starting a “twerkout” class. She is also big into art and is a great cook as well and now can apparently throw her hands if you talk about her “friends” hairline. So its no wonder Tory is rolling around with her.

While she is being talked about on TMZ for allegedly issuing fades, we stopped by her Instagram page and was reminded exactly why she had the allegedly made Sage The Gemini the cry.

Bruh, we would be a bit emotional if we let this curvy goddess getaway too. You can see what we mean in the gallery below.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

1. Painted on…literally.

View this post on Instagram

@kayzheart #kayzheart ❤️🎨

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

2. The curves are dangerous

View this post on Instagram

💕 🦄 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

3. Can we have a glass?

View this post on Instagram

Alexa, pour more wine. @prettylittlething

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

4. The water looks so inviting.

View this post on Instagram

I am the view 🌎

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

5. She is a twerking expert…never forget.

6. The view is amazing isnt it?

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy life as it is. 📷 @c.maasai

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

7. That seductive stare >

8. Who you staring at?

View this post on Instagram

Good morning ☀️

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

9. Sweet like cotton candy.

View this post on Instagram

The phases of eating cotton candy 😋

A post shared by Кαуℓιи Gαя¢ια (@kaylin_garcia) on

10. Absolutely stunning

