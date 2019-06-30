KD & Kyrie Signing With Brooklyn Nets, NBA Twitter Clowns The Knicks #NBAFreeAgency2019

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are heading to Brooklyn. At least that’s what reputable sources are saying—so naturally, the New York Knicks and its fans are catching all the jokes.

This off-season, the ideal Knicks plans was to get Zion Williamson in the NBA Draft, and Kyrie and KD in free agency. Well, that sure didn’t happen.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant will be inking a four year, $164M deal with the Nets. This goes along with the reports that Irving is also prepping to sign for four years for $141M.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Also, DeAndre Jordan is taking his services across the river, too. What a time.

Also 2X, now this makes sense…

Peep the jokes and best NBA Twitter reactions below.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

