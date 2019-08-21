Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Ann Moss Dialing Back In For ‘The Matrix 4’, Twitter Ready To Take The Red Pill

Why not? With reboots dropping left and right its only right we get another sequel in The Matrix trilogy. Variety broke the news yesterday (August 20) that a fourth installment is coming to the famed movie franchise and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are returning.

Our favorite black leather-wearing couple, Neo and Trinity are coming back, and Lana Wachowski is returning to write and direct their next adventure. Variety reports that Warner Bros. has been trying for years to plug back into The Matrix, but hold-ups over producing rights slowed things down.

Keanu Reeves as of late has seen his stock rise once again with roles in both John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4 receiving critical praise. Warner Bros. saw this as an opportunity to rev up production for the film again seizing the momentum. Speaking on the forthcoming sequel, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in an announcement:

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing, and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

There are no details as far as the plot, and it’s unclear how the role of Morpheus will be handled in the fourth film. Some are hinting that the character, famously played by Laurence Fishburne could be re-casted for a younger version. If they are smart, they will not go that route at all.

The Twitter world is expectedly excited at the news of Reeves and Moss coming back for the fourth film. You can see all of the reactions to the announcement in the gallery below.

