10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Watching Keke Palmer glow up is the ultimate inspiration. The child star went from small television roles to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. Let’s not forget her time with the Good Morning America family. Her spirit, along with her desire to push the Black community forward, made this gig the perfect platform for her.

Keke Palmer is a woman who isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whether it’s speaking up against social injustices or explaining the importance behind loving and acknowledging Black hair, she lets everyone know how she feels – unapologetically. When it comes to strong voices of our generation, Keke is part of the women holding the torch that advocates for equality, the protection of Black women, and basic human rights.

Keke has also shown us a thing or two about fashion. She has never been afraid to push boundaries when it comes to what she wears. Whether it’s on the red carpet, or for an Instagram photo, Miss Palmer knows how to set it off. Today, this young queen turns 27. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she gave us style goals.

