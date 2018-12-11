Kelly Rowland Dropped New Music & Sis Is Living Her Best Life

Posted December 11, 2018

Spotify's 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rachel Luna / Getty

Kelly Rowland has been patiently and covertly planning her time to return to the spotlight and now she’s blessed us with new music. Not only are we bumping her new track Go Kelly Go, we’re marveling her melanin on social media.

“Kelly ain’t humble no more n*gga/ Kelly got her foot on your throat n*gga,” she sings with confidence on the buzz-worthy track. Mrs. Rowland surprised us with the upbeat tune and visuals that have us vibing out.

If we’re not the only ones joining in on the “Go Kelly Go” chant, keep scrolling for more pics of the Destiny’s Child singer living her best life on the ‘gram.

1. Kelly Rowland Living Her Best Life

2.



"Natural Face, huh?" 📸:@kodaklens



3.



📸: @kodaklens



4.

5.

6.



Hello Lover! 💋



7.

8.



Oh Hi Monday!!



9.



😊Happy Monday😊



10.



🍇🍇🍇🍇



11.

12.



Chocolate 🥛



13.



Vogue Australia Shoot



14.



Blackkklansman Premiere Last Night



15.



VOGUE Australia



16.



VOGUE Australia



17.



"Put it in my bun just to pop sh!t!" Chun-Li



18.

19.



"What is that, velvet?"



20.



❤️



21.

