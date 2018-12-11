Kelly Rowland Dropped New Music & Sis Is Living Her Best Life

Kelly Rowland has been patiently and covertly planning her time to return to the spotlight and now she’s blessed us with new music. Not only are we bumping her new track Go Kelly Go, we’re marveling her melanin on social media.

“Kelly ain’t humble no more n*gga/ Kelly got her foot on your throat n*gga,” she sings with confidence on the buzz-worthy track. Mrs. Rowland surprised us with the upbeat tune and visuals that have us vibing out.

If we’re not the only ones joining in on the “Go Kelly Go” chant, keep scrolling for more pics of the Destiny’s Child singer living her best life on the ‘gram.

