19 Adorable Pictures Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Daly

Posted May 24, 2019

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

There’s an extra glow in Kenya Moore’s smile. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star (who might be making a comeback next season) is relishing in motherhood and showing off her baby Brooklyn Daly every step of the way.

We couldn’t be happier for Moore who not only struggled to conceive, but to find love and now she seemingly has it all. A husband who loves her and a child to complete their family.

Kenya has been beaming with joy and we find joy in watching. Check out her most adorable photos with Brooklyn in Atlanta.

 

This @sheenmagazine shoot is my absolute favorite cover for obvious reasons. When I tell you that @thebrooklyndaly is a little star! Although I want her to be an astro physicist or a surgeon... she’s got it in her DNA 😍👶🏽 It’s so exciting to see her personality develop and the various skills she learns day to day. Of course I worry like every mom does... but it’s the tiny victories, like seeing her roll over for the first time that assures me she’s going to be fine. I love this little angel so much it hurts. Please check out our story to see why I think she’s so amazing. We love you all. And Thank you for our amazing glam squad. You did that! So perfect for our mommy daughter cover. #kenyamoore #brooklyndaly #miraclebaby #hope

Last week when I was traveling with Brooklyn, I got kicked out of a restaurant for changing her diaper! OMG, I was so embarrassed. I had no idea about these rules! As a new mama, I'm learning new things every day. The @peanut app has been an amazing support for me to connect with other new moms that can give me a heads up, advice and a sense of community. The app introduces you to women in your neighborhood based on the things you have in common—interests, mutual friends, age/gender of your children, and so much more! I used @peanut to ask how to find a good nanny, how old Brooklyn has to be to start eating food, is this a rash or eczema, and where else can’t I change her diaper LOL! Go check it out and create a profile, the app is a must have for mamas and mamas-to-be. #peanutapp

#48

I am obsessed with @dockatot - and I want to share the love! Below is an opportunity for you to get 15% off and to win one as part of a special giveaway. #sponsored - The DockATot been so amazing for Brooklyn and my #1 baby product. It travels so well and I always have a safe place for her to lounge and rest. She sleeps so much better in it and if it’s in the bed with us playing. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and there's a Grand size that can grow with them from 9-months-old until they are 3 years+. Now, if you'd like to grab your own DockATot use code "Kenya15" so you can get 15% off your order off at dockatot.com! (Code active until 1/19/19.) Well, now it’s giveaway time! I've teamed up with DockATot to giveaway TWO GRAND OR DELUXE DOCKS - one for you and one for a friend. Includes everything I got for the Brooklyn: Grand or Deluxe+ dock AND One Grand or Deluxe+ TravelBag (value of $400+). Contest ends at 12:00pm PST on 1/28/19. Winner will be selected at random on 1/29/19 and notified via DM by DockATot. All you have to do to enter to win ALL THIS GOODNESS: 1. Like this photo 2. Follow me and @dockatot 3.Tag a bestie so they can win, too. #dockatot #giveaway #babygear #babylounger NOTE: By entering you confirm you are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. Your Instagram account must be set to public. US shipping addresses only. No PO boxes.

#beachbabies

