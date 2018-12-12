Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Brooklyn Doris Daly + More Celebrity Babies

Posted December 12, 2018

*Cuteness overload*

Point us to the nearest cheeks for us to pinch. Celebrities from Cardi B to Kenya Moore gave birth this year and brought beautiful bundles of joy into the world. From Brooklyn to Kulture, here are this year’s adorable celebrity babies.

Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Brooklyn Doris Daly + More Celebrity Babies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Brooklyn Doris Daly

Parents: Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

2. Kulture

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Parents: Cardi B and Offset

3. Kaavia James

Parents: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

4. The Devoe Twins

Parents: Shamari and Ronnie Devoe

5. Michael Todd

View this post on Instagram

Mommas boy 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Parents: Eva Marille and Michael Sterling

6. Breeland Richardson

Parents: The Bam and Lil Scrappy

7. Sir and Rumi

Parents: Beyonce and Jay Z

8. Skye And Jordan

View this post on Instagram

Mommy & Daddy’s Girls 👼🏾👼🏾

A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on

Parents: Nina Westbrook and Russell Westbrook

9. True And Chicago

View this post on Instagram

I got this True

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Parents: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

10. Alexis Ohanian

View this post on Instagram

Making deals

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Parents: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

11. Sienna Wilson

Parents: Ciara and Russell Wilson

12. Stormi Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

stormi takes the snow 🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

13. Miles Legend

View this post on Instagram

BEARS!!! 🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Parents: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close