*Cuteness overload*
Point us to the nearest cheeks for us to pinch. Celebrities from Cardi B to Kenya Moore gave birth this year and brought beautiful bundles of joy into the world. From Brooklyn to Kulture, here are this year’s adorable celebrity babies.
Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Brooklyn Doris Daly + More Celebrity Babies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kenya Moore Debuts Baby Brooklyn Doris Daly
Parents: Kenya Moore and Marc Daly
2. Kulture
Parents: Cardi B and Offset
3. Kaavia James
Parents: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
4. The Devoe Twins
Parents: Shamari and Ronnie Devoe
5. Michael Todd
Parents: Eva Marille and Michael Sterling
6. Breeland Richardson
Parents: The Bam and Lil Scrappy
7. Sir and Rumi
Parents: Beyonce and Jay Z
8. Skye And Jordan
Parents: Nina Westbrook and Russell Westbrook
9. True And Chicago
Parents: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
10. Alexis Ohanian
Parents: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
11. Sienna Wilson
Parents: Ciara and Russell Wilson
12. Stormi Kardashian
Parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
13. Miles Legend
Parents: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend